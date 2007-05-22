Mirror Award Finalists Announced

The finalists for the Mirror Awards for excellence in media industry reporting have been named and they include a piece by Allison Romano and the late John M. Higgins of Broadcasting & Cable...

B&C's Romano and Higgins were honored for their story "Why Journalists Risk Their Lives to Cover Iraq.”

The awards recognize "reporters, editors and teams of writers who hold a mirror to their own industry for the public's benefit." They are judged on news judgment and quality of "reporting, analysis and commentary on developments in the media industry and its role in our economy, culture and democracy."

Other finalists include: The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNN, and The Washington Post.

The awards will be given out at a June 14 luncheon in New York.