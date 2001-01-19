Miramax's Guinevere goes on Web

Miramax Films is making its romance feature, Guinevere, available for downloading on the Web next week, Reuters reports.

Miramax will charge $3.49 for the download of the movie, which was released in theaters in September. SightSound Technologies starts distributing the film for the Disney film unit on Jan. 22. The move marks the first time a major studio has made a feature release accessible for downloading online.

Microsoft's video compression technology will be used on the film, which downloaders can, in turn, send to their friends.