Miramax producing ABC miniseries
Miramax Television has started production on a new ABC miniseries for the 2001/2002 season, A Wrinkle in Time, which is based on the popular children's book. Wrinkle in Time, done in association with Dimension Films and Fireworks, follows two kids' quest through time in search of their missing father. Stars include Katie Stuart and David Dorfman. - Susanne Ault
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.