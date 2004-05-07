Miramax Picks ex-Friend for Nanny

Former Friends supervising producer Dana Klein has signed on to develop a half-hour sitcom for Miramax's TV arm.

The show will be an adaptation of the book, The Nanny Diaries, by, what else, a pair of nannies.

Klein will executive produce and write the show, which is drawn from the experiences of nannies Nicola Kraus and Emma McLaughlin. Miramax is also working on a theatrical adaptation of the book.

The series material was developed and packaged by William Morris Agency, which did the same for Miramax TV's reality shows for Bravo, Project Greenlight and Project Runway.