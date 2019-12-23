‘Miracle Workers: Dark Ages’ Season Two on TBS Jan. 28

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, begins season two on TBS Jan. 28. Simon Rich created the show and Lorne Michaels executive produces. The new season has 10 episodes.

It is a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. It centers upon a group of villagers trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance.

Related: TBS Orders Second Season of ‘The Misery Index’

The cast also includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass and Lolly Adefope.

Besides Rich, Radcliffe and Buscemi, the executive producers for Miracle Workers: Dark Ages are Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson for Broadway Video.