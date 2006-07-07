Minority TV News Gains Not a Record.
Turns out the percentage of minorities working in local TV news was not a record after all.
The Radio-Television News Directors Association had billed it as such in releasing its annual Ball State diversity study Thursday, but it turns out that was wrong.
The 22.2% minority staffing level for 2005 was up slightly from 2004, but it was only the second-highest level behind 2001's 24.6%.
RTNDA traced the superlative to the director of the study and his write-up of the report for RTNDA's Communicator magazine.
