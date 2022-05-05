Minority-Owned Media Ask FCC To Collect Diversity Data from Streaming Services
By Jon Lafayette published
Fuse Media leads coalition seeking information on vendor practices
A group of minority-owned media, led by Fuse Media, is asking the Federal Communications Commission to collect data on the diversity of content vendors used by licensed media and telecommunications companies.
The group’s petition wants streaming services owned by licensed media companies included among those who have to report on diversity, as well as traditional platforms like broadcast, cable and satellite TV.
Those companies would include Alphabet, Fox, Amazon, Paramount, Comcast, The Walt Disney Co. and Dish Network.
“The commission is charged with promoting competition and diversity in the video marketplace yet, despite multiple information-gathering dockets, currently fails regularly to collect and report on data regarding the demographic diversity of vendors providing one of the most critical inputs to the video marketplace: content,” said the petitioners in their filing.
The petition said the vendor diversity report would help the FCC measure competition and diversity and help the public make more informed decisions about which services they want to consume.
Also: Latino Management Group Buys Control of Fuse Media
“Today, we take a step toward genuinely embracing diversity in the video marketplace,” said Miguel “Mike” Roggero, CEO of Fuse Media. “As a Latino-owned, independent company, we understand that a competitive and culturally authentic video marketplace features a wide range of voices, including from communities of color. Roggero added, “Accurate data about the market will help foster a more vibrant, inclusive media landscape, which is vital in enabling us to tell stories that are truly representative of all audiences.”
In the past, Fuse has charged that distributors including Comcast and AT&T have discriminated against it because it is minority-owned. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
