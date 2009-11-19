Minority Journalists Want Strong Net Neutrality Rules

A coalition of minority journalists is looking to drum up support for the FCC's proposed codification and expansion of FCC network neutrality guidelines.

That comes against a backdrop of some difference of opinion in the minority community on whether that proposal could work for or against the interests of communities of color--nothing is yet set in stone and the FCC is seeking lots of comment.

Unity: Journalists of Color comprises four groups: the National Association of Black Journalists, the Asian American Journalists Association, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and the Native American Journalists Association.

According to a copy of a letter to a host of groups including the NAACP, National Council of La Raza, and the National Disability Institute, the alliance says it wants others to join it in calling for strong network neutrality rules. They warn that without rules they say would prevent ISP's from discriminating against content online, access would go to the highest bidder, "erect[ing] additional barriers preventing journalists of color from providing our community with the news and informtion they need to participate in a democratic society."

The journalists concede that some in the civil rights community are against or at least skeptical of the network neutrality rules. One of their arguments is that ther rules could be a disincentive to investment, which would slow the rollout of broadband to unserved and underserved populations, which tend to be rural, economically disadvantaged, and minorities.

The journalists say they are convinced it would close, not widen, the digital divide, prevent online discrimination and insure access to content by the minority community.