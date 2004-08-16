Minority Groups Slam a la Carte

Using terms like "terrible mistake" and "misguided," minority groups weighed in big-time at the Federal Communications Commission Friday against mandating a la carte delivery of cable channels.

The NAACP, the Urban League, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, The New Jersey Conference of Black Mayors, and the Black Minister's Council of New Jersey, all argued that forcing cable to unbundle its services could lead to the failure of minority-targeted cable channels, leading to decreased diversity in programming.

New Jersey was well represented because the state's cable rate watchdog has come out in support of a la carte as a way to hold down cable rates, one of the reasons Senator John McCain pushed for the a la carte inquiry.

