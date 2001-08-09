Minority execs earn NAB scholarships

NAB on Thursday awarded 12 scholarships to women and minority broadcast executives, who will now attend one year of training at the NAB's Broadcast Leadership Training Program.

The scholarships cover travel, accomodations and $8,995 for tuition and meals, and are provided by Belo Corp., Benedek Broadcast Corp., CBS Inc., Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., LIN Television Corp., NAB, Morgan Murphy Stations, NewCity Foundation and Scripps Howard Broadcasting Co. Sessions are held one weekend a month, with the introductory weekend held at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

The remainder of the courses will be held at NAB headquarters in Washington, D.C. The winners are D'Artagnan Bebel, VP/GM, Fox 26 KRIV-TV in Houston, Texas; Tyrone Curl, GM, NBC 19 KLSB-TV, Nacogdoches, Texas; James (Van) Greer, GSM, KTRE-TV, Lufkin, Texas; Michael Jenkins, GM, KXKX/KOKO, Bick Broadcasting, Warrensburg, Mo.; Kathi Lester, GM, WTWB-TV, Pappas Telecasting, Greensboro, N.C.; Serena Mann, GM, UMTV, College Park, Md., Frank Montoya, Sales/Office Manager, KATZ Continental TV, Houston, Texas; Deborah Parenti, President/CEO, Odeon Communications, Wayne, Pa.; Rhonda Robinson, Associate Director, Minority Media & Telecommunications Council, Washington, D.C.; Heidi Schuster, Series Manager, "Health Diary," Point 2 Point Communications Solutions Inc., St. Paul, Minn.; Kim Urbuteit, GSM, WWBS-TV, Sarasota, Fla.; and Jon Yasuda, President, KSCI-TV, Los Angeles, Calif.

- Paige Albiniak