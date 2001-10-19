Minogue singing soap anthem

Pop singer Kylie Minogue is reportedly returning to her soap opera roots.

Reuters reports the former star of Australia's hit soap Neighbors has recorded the theme song to ITV's new afternoon drama Night and Day, set to air in November. The show's producers said on Friday the kittenish singer was their choice to deliver the haunting theme tune, "Always and Forever."&

Minogue, whose single "Can't Get You Out of My Head" has been holding steady at No. 1 on the charts, played Charlene Ramsey in the popular Australian soap.

The theme was penned by S Club 7 writer Dave Arch.