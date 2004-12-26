Minn. Indy Scores Hockey Rights

When (if?) the NHL lockout ends, and when hockey action starts up again next season, Minneapolis independent station KSTC will be the local broadcast home for the Minnesota Wild.

The station has a new multi-year deal to broadcast at least 25 home and away regular season games beginning with the 2005-06 season. Hubbard Broadcasting-owned KSTC can also broadcast several weekend day games on its sister ABC station KSTP.

Previously, Fox O&O KMSP carried over-the-air Wild games locally.

Highlights of KSTC’s deal include airing games in high definition, a Wild-themed weekend magazine show, marketing opportunities at the Xcel Energy Center arena and involvement in Wild community projects.

KSTC also broadcasts Minnesota Timberwolves’ basketball games and Big Ten college basketball.

