Minions Take Over ‘The Office’ in Promo For Film on Peacock
By Jon Lafayette published
See the ‘Dunder Minion Evil Company’ spot here
Something looks different at The Office today on Peacock.
In a new spot for the film Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest in the Universal Pictures’ Despicable Me franchise, the memorable opening of the long-running TV series The Office has been remade, featuring Gru and his little yellow henchmen.
Gru is shown as The Boss at the Dunder Minion Evil Company outpost in Scranton, while the Minions populate the rest of the office, recreating some of the favorite moments from the series (Jell-O anyone?)
The custom spot was created in collaboration with Peacock, Universal Pictures, Illumination and the creative team behind The Office. ■
