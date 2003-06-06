Miner digs TV

Just days after the Federal Communications Commission's new looser ownership

rules were expected to start a gold rush of trading, dereg fever hit, where

else, Alaska.

The news was reported first by the Fairbanks Daily News Miner, which

relayed that its owners "will likely buy" Clear Channel's KTVF(TV) in the 203rd

market now that the newspaper-TV crossownership ban has been lifted.

The paper has had an option to buy the station for several years in

anticipation of the rule's demise.

The resonance of Alaska and gold rush was certainly not lost on Center For

Digital Democracy's Jeff Chester.

Chester, a foe of dereg, was e-mailing the story around

Thursday.