Miner digs TV
Just days after the Federal Communications Commission's new looser ownership
rules were expected to start a gold rush of trading, dereg fever hit, where
else, Alaska.
The news was reported first by the Fairbanks Daily News Miner, which
relayed that its owners "will likely buy" Clear Channel's KTVF(TV) in the 203rd
market now that the newspaper-TV crossownership ban has been lifted.
The paper has had an option to buy the station for several years in
anticipation of the rule's demise.
The resonance of Alaska and gold rush was certainly not lost on Center For
Digital Democracy's Jeff Chester.
Chester, a foe of dereg, was e-mailing the story around
Thursday.
