‘Mindy Project’ to Return to Hulu April 12

The second half of season four of The Mindy Project, the comedy starring and created by Mindy Kaling, will land on Hulu April 12. New episodes will stream weekly on Tuesdays.

Mindy spent three seasons on Fox before its cancellation last spring, at which point Hulu picked it up and committed to 26 new episodes, based on the series’ strong performance in reruns on the streaming service. The unique-to-Hulu shows debuted in September.

Kaling told B&C earlier this month that she hopes the comedy can live a long and healthy life. “If I was just an actress on the show and wasn’t the creator, it’s probably a different answer,” she said. “I can see it running for a while—I don’t see an immediate ending to it.”

Universal Television produces Mindy.