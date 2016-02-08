Movie-Length ‘Mindy’ Episodes Possible, Says Kaling

The Mindy Project’s move to Hulu has opened up a variety of creative possibilities, one of them being a season of “movie-length episodes,” creator and star Mindy Kaling told B&C.

“I’ve thought many times about how long I think the show can go on,” she said. “If I was just an actress on the show and wasn’t the creator, it’s probably a different answer. I can see it running for a while—I don’t see an immediate ending to it.”

Kaling, whose show spent three seasons on Fox before its cancellation last spring, mentioned British shows’ tendency to break from the more typical season-long formula, and do perhaps a short run and a Christmas episode.

“I can see doing a season of something more traditional, like 13,” she said, “or can also see doing four movie-length episodes. We can kind of do that now that we’re on Hulu.”

Hulu signed on for 26 new episodes, based in large part on the series’ reruns scoring well on the streaming service. Universal Television and 3 Arts Entertainment produce Mindy Project.

Kaling, executive producer Matt Warburton and other writers sat on a panel at the ATVFest in Atlanta Feb. 6, when Kaling shared some other things the show can do on Hulu, including an upcoming “nude in bed” scene she insisted “is not gross-nude.”

“It’s so juicy and good,” she said of the upcoming batch of 13 episodes to complete season four.

Hulu has not yet set a premiere date for the second half of the season.