Milwaukee’s WTMJ-TV to Host Dem Debate

NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and parent Journal Communications are sponsoring a Democratic candidate debate Feb. 15 at Marquette University.

The 90-minute debate, moderated by WTMJ-TV anchor Mike Gousha, will also be carried on MSNBC. The format is still being worked out, but the Journal-Sentinel’s Craig Gilbert will be a panelist.