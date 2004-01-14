Milwaukee’s WTMJ-TV to Host Dem Debate
NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and parent Journal Communications are sponsoring a Democratic candidate debate Feb. 15 at Marquette University.
The 90-minute debate, moderated by WTMJ-TV anchor Mike Gousha, will also be carried on MSNBC. The format is still being worked out, but the Journal-Sentinel’s Craig Gilbert will be a panelist.
