Up with millions, down with Murder

Tuesday-night reality viewers definitely preferred Regis over rigor

mortis.

ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was the night's top-rated show,

averaging a 9.4 household rating/16 share from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to

Nielsen Media Research fast national numbers. Fox's Murder in Small Town

X, by contrast, was the lowest-rated show of the night, averaging a

2.9/5.

In between the two extremes, the second- and third-highest-rated shows were

also reality - if, by that, we mean unscripted shows. No. 2 was NBC's

Dateline, which averaged a 7.6/13 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. No. 3 was CBS'

Big Brother 2 at 6.6/11.

Scripted shows finally made their appearance at No. 4. Tying for that spot

among households were ABC comedies Spin City (9 p.m.) and Dharma &

Greg (9:30 p.m.), each with a 6.2.