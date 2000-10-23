Millionairemaven
Business is up and so is Andrea Wong's title at ABC, where she has been promoted to senior vice president of alternative series and specials. Wong, who was formerly vice president of the ABC division, oversees all development of alternative and specials for the network, including
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Wong has been at ABC since 1993, when she started as a researcher for
Primetime Live.
