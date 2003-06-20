Millionaire sees strong May sweeps
Buena Vista was pleasantly surprised by the May sweeps numbers from its
rookie syndie game show, Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
The show was up 24% in the time period, according to Nielsen Media Research's
sweeps ratings, to a 4.6 household rating from a 3.7.
It also performed in the show's key adult demographics, jumping 6%
year-to-year in women 18-49 to a 1.9 from a 1.8, and 9% in women 25-54 to a 2.4
from a 2.2.
The male demos saw a year-to-year lift too, with the show up 8% in men 18-49
to a 1.4 from a 1.3, and up 6% in men 25-54 to a 1.8 from a 1.7.
