Millionaire rerun overruns Big Brother

A repeat of ABC's millionaire wannabe game show topped Big Brother in another reality ratings tug-of-war on Thursday night.

CBS's second summer series about housebound housemates trying to survive each other's company long enough win a half-million-dollar prize pulled a 4.7 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49. But a Will & Grace redux outdid it in in adults during the first half-hour with a 4.8/13. And a Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? rerun outmuscled Big Brother in total viewers, 11.5 million to 10.7 million.

Meanwhile, in an earlier reality time slot, Fox's Guinness World Records hit a middling 2.5/8 with 5.9 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco