Millionaire plans sweeps win

By

Buena Vista Television's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire finds its first
million-dollar winner during February sweeps and also hosts three theme
weeks.

From Feb. 3 through 7, Millionaire features "College Week," in which college
students from Harvard, Penn State, the University of Oklahoma, Tuskegee, Texas
A&M and the University of Colorado compete.

From Feb. 17 through 21, five pairs of twins team up for "Twins Week," and from Feb.
24 through 28, the show stays in its hometown with "New York Week," featuring all-New
York guests and audiences.