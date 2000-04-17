Millionaire just keeps winning

ABC's winning streak continues, as the Disney-owned network captured its 15th consecutive week in total viewers and seventh straight crown with adults 18-49. ABC averaged 13.1 million viewers and a 4.8 rating/14 share in adults 18-49 for the week of April 3-9, according to Nielsen Media Research. All three episodes of ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire? finished in the top five shows for the week in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. Millionaire attracted 27.4 million viewers (Thursday), 26.8 million (Tuesday) and 26.8 million (Sunday) during the week. NBC finished the week second in adults 18-49 with a 4.1 rating average, while FOX and CBS tied for third at a 3.7. In total viewers, CBS was second with 11.8 million viewers, NBC third at 10.5 million and FOX was fourth with 7.7 million. In the battle between The WB and UPN, the two Weblets tied for the week with a 1.3 average in adults 18-49 and UPN averaged 3.4 million viewers to UPN's 3.1 million.