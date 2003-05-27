Miller tapped for American Evening
Cable News Network has found a top producer to pair with its newest prime-time hopeful, Paula
Zahn.
James Miller, most recently a consultant for ABC News' Good Morning
America, will be senior executive producer for Zahn's upcoming American
Evening, which should launch this summer.
Zahn has been anchoring two hours in prime time since the early days of the war in
Iraq, but CNN is still formally crafting her new show, including arranging the
staffing, set and focus.
Zahn had been the star of CNN's morning entry, American Morning.
Miller has both a news and entertainment background. Along with his GMA experience, he also has been a producer for CBS News and was
a television reporter for The Washington Post.
More recently, he was executive VP of original programming for USA Network.
Miller has also written screenplays and co-authored Live from New York: An
Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live.
