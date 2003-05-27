Miller tapped for American Evening

Cable News Network has found a top producer to pair with its newest prime-time hopeful, Paula

Zahn.

James Miller, most recently a consultant for ABC News' Good Morning

America, will be senior executive producer for Zahn's upcoming American

Evening, which should launch this summer.

Zahn has been anchoring two hours in prime time since the early days of the war in

Iraq, but CNN is still formally crafting her new show, including arranging the

staffing, set and focus.

Zahn had been the star of CNN's morning entry, American Morning.

Miller has both a news and entertainment background. Along with his GMA experience, he also has been a producer for CBS News and was

a television reporter for The Washington Post.

More recently, he was executive VP of original programming for USA Network.

Miller has also written screenplays and co-authored Live from New York: An

Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live.