Miller Makes $100M Hispanic Play

Miller Brewing Co. has struck a three-year, $100 million deal with Hispanic broadcaster Univision Communications Inc. that covers advertising, marketing, sponsorship, brand integration and more.

The deal covers sports, entertainment, music and PSAs--that just about covers it--on broadcast nets Univision and TeleFutura, their owned TV stations, cable network Galavision, radio networks and stations, and the Univision.com website. Miller will even get the right to preview prime time novellas and sponsor them in peak beer-selling periods

It is Miller's biggest-ever play in the Hispanic market as well as Univision's largest-ever cross-platform deal. In a statement Miller said it "must begin to more effectively attract Hispanic beer drinkers," of "legal age," of course.

The agreement includes exclusive Miller placement in World Cup coverage. That includes branded programming and spots in pre-game, post-game and half-time coverage, though no spots during the "nonstop" action. It will also sponsor 200 Mexican soccer league games, including getting its name on the game clock. For boxing, it will get exclusive sponsorship, on-site signage, branded programming and more.

On the entertainment side, Miller will be the exclusive beer sponsor of prime time novellas and of a series of music specials.

