Miller To Host Critics Choice Awards

Dennis Miller will host the WB's coverage of the 11th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, which airs on the network Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m. It will be the second year for WB carriage of the awards show, following a three-year deal signed last year. The show had been airing on E!

Miller is a long-time member of the Warner Bros. family as both host of his own HBO show and a series of specials. In fact, the Critics' Choice appearance could provide some cross-promotional push for his next HBO special, which will also air in January.

According to The WB, of the 40 best picture Academy Award nominees, 38 had been critics' nominees first. Those critics include about 200 TV, Internet and radio members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.