Millard Leaves Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

Wenda Harris Millard is stepping down as president of media and co-CEO of Martha Stewart Living Omnimeda, the company says. Millard is joining Media Link, a media representation and strategic advisory firm, where she will serve as president.

"I am very proud of the contributions I've made to MSLO over the past five years, first as a board member and most recently as President of Media and co-CEO," said Millard in a statement. "We've built an agile team and a strong foundation for future growth."

The move comes as part of a reorganization of the company's media business.

Founder Martha Stewart will oversee all editorial and creative functions of the company, while MSLO chairman Charles Koppelman will now oversee the media businesses. Robin Marino will continue to oversee MSLO's merchandising business, serving as president and CEO of that division, and is expected to be recommended to join the board of directors.

The company has no plans to replace Millard or name a new co-CEO.