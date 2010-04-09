Miles Named WMBF News Director

WAVE Louisville executive producer/acting news director Sarah Miles has been named news director at WMBF Myrtle Beach. She starts in mid-May.

Both WAVE and WMBF are Raycom stations. WMBF's news director spot opened up when Matt Miller, who built the WMBF newsroom from scratch, shifted to WXIX Cincinnati, also part of Raycom.

"Sarah's expertise in showcasing and content management is the perfect skill set necessary to ensure continued growth at WMBF News," said VP/General Manager Ted Fortenberry in a memo. "We are confident she will be a great leader for our ‘newsroom of the future.'"

Miles' previous experience was at WEHT, WTVW and WEVV in Evansville.

Raycom launched WMBF, an NBC affiliate, in the summer of 2008.

Myrtle Beach is DMA No. 104.