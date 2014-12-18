Miles Named WMBF Myrtle Beach GM

Sarah Miles, WMBF Myrtle Beach news director, has been named VP and general manager of the Raycom Media station. She starts in January and replaces Ted Fortenberry, who shifts to the top spot at Raycom sibling WLBT Jackson, Mississippi.

“Sarah has been the architect of WMBF News' aggressive multi-platform strategy and execution. The audience growth WMBF has earned through her extraordinary management of staff and resources has been remarkable. She is the natural choice to lead WMBF News forward,” said Don Richards, Group VP at Raycom Media.

Miles has been the news director since 2010. Prior to that she spent eight years in news at WAVE Louisville.

Raycom launched WMBF, an NBC affiliate, in 2008.