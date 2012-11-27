Miles Named WLS VP of Creative Services and Local Programming

Curtis Miles has been named VP of creative services and local programming for WLS, the ABC owned station in Chicago.

His appointment is effective after Jan. 1, 2013.

"Curtis has been a tremendous asset for WTVD and we are excited to welcome him to the ABC 7 team," said John Idler, WLS' president and GM. "I've worked with Curtis for many years and have been able to observe first-hand his outstanding creative instincts, his keen ability to advance a television stations brand and his leadership within the station. I have no doubt the Curtis will be terrific in his new role heading ABC 7's talented Creative Services Department."

Miles most recently served as director of creative services for WTVD, the ABC owned station in Raleigh.