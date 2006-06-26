Mike Wallace Extends His Network

The high point of last week’s Promax/BDA conference in New York was watching 60 Minutes legend Mike Wallace trade bygones and backslaps with CNN legend Larry King.

"He has interviewed everybody," Wallace said of King during a protracted love-fest at the marketing and promotions confab. "He is my hero." The 72-year-old King said he had admired the 88-year-old Wallace as a kid watching Wallace’s Nightbeat.

Each was asked which U.S. president was his favorite interview subject, but although King quickly volunteered Richard Nixon, Wallace hesitated.

He eventually agreed on Nixon but later recounted a conversation he’d enjoyed with a certain other president’s mother—Martha Chabin, whose son Jim is president of Promax/BDA.

Wallace told the packed room at the Marriott Marquis that he spent a fascinating hour in the greenroom with the 90-year-old Mrs. Chabin, who had accompanied her son to a previous conference in Vienna.

Mrs. Chabin blushed sweetly when asked later about the shout-out from Wallace, and she declared him equally engaging.

On stage, Wallace went on to name Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Mahmoud

Ahmadinejad as subjects he hopes to face again.

But who are they compared with Mrs. Chabin?