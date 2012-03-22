Mike Smith, Dale Lockett Upped at KHOU

Former Hubbard Broadcasting vet Mike Smith was named director of local programming and production at KHOU Houston. He will oversee "the production of the station's morning talk show Great Day Houston, as well as the daily operations of the production department, including the support of news programming, special projects and television specials," said Belo's KHOU in a statement.

"Mike has a long career of leading successful projects and organizations. He has developed original programming, managed production studios and created revenue opportunities," said Susan McEldoon, KHOU president and general manager. "His credentials make him a perfect fit for KHOU and I am thrilled to add his expertise to our team."

Smith spent 15 years with Hubbard as director of programming and operations at KSTP- KSTC Minneapolis, and more recently was senior VP of programming and production for Reelzchannel.

KHOU also promoted creative services director Dale Lockett to director of creative services and community marketing. Lockett In this expanded role, he will also oversee the station's many community and public affairs initiatives.