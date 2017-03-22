Mike Rodriguez to Head WTSP Tampa

Broadcasting vet Mike Rodriguez has been named president and general manager of WTSP, Tegna’s CBS affiliate in Tampa, Fla.

Rodriguez has worked in media for more than 20 years, most recently as VP and general manager of Univision O&O WLTV Miami. Before that, he was VP and general manager of Telemundo-owned WSCV Miami.

Both WLTV and WSCV had top-rated newscasts during Rodriguez’s tenure, Tegna said.