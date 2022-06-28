Mike Nemetz Named Director of Content Distribution at Allen Media Group
By Jon Lafayette published
AMC expands distribution team for Weather Group, Allen Media Networks, Allen Media Digital
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group announced that it hired Mike Nemetz as director of content distribution and partnerships, a new job at the company.
Nemetz, who has worked at Catapult, BoardActive, Scientific Games, Cox Media Group, Turner Broadcasting and Fox Cable Networks, reports directly to Janice Arouh, president of network distribution and marketing for Allen Media Group.
In his current job, Nemetz is responsible for increasing distribution of the company’s 12 TV networks, , its free streaming platforms and its subscription service.
“We are thrilled Mike Nemetz has joined the Allen Media Group team,” said Arouh. “Mike is a true salesman, and perfect for our ever-growing cross-portfolio distribution of news, weather, lifestyle/entertainment networks, FAST channels, apps, and free-streaming platforms.” ■
