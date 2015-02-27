Mike Murphy Named KMOV St. Louis GM

Mike Murphy, longtime general manager at WBMA-WCFT Birmingham, is the new general manager at KMOV St. Louis. He starts at the Meredith-owned station March 9 and succeeds Mark Pimentel, who took on the GM job at WGCL Atlanta.

According to AL.com, Murphy came to the Birmingham duo as general sales manager in 2002 and became GM in 2004. Formerly part of Allbritton, Sinclair acquired the stations last year and Murphy took on additional oversight for Sinclair’s previously owned properties in DMA No. 43, the local CW and MyNetworkTV affiliates.