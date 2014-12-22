Mike Colter Set as Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’

Marvel and Netflix have found their Luke Cage, announcing that Mike Colter has been cast in the key role.

Cage will first appear along side Krysten Ritter on A.K.A. Jessica Jones, before toplining his own 13-episode series.

Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, along with Daredevil, are part of Marvel’s four-series deal with Netflix for shows based on Marvel characters. With the announcement, this leaves Iron Fist – the fourth series in the deal – as the lone remaining character yet to be cast.

Both Daredevil and Jessica Jones will premiere in 2015, with the other two in the following years. The four characters will also team up in an Avengers-style miniseries called The Defenders.

Colter is currently starring in the PlayStation Network’s original series Halo: Nightfall and has appeared in The Good Wife and American Horror Story: Coven.