Krysten Ritter Nabs Lead in Marvel’s ‘Jessica Jones’

Marvel continues to flesh out its small-screen roster, announcing that Krysten Ritter has landed the lead role on its upcoming Jessica Jones series for Netflix.

Ritter will protray Jessia Jones, a former superhero-turned-private detective. The series, which is officially titled Marvel’s A.K.A. Jessica Jones, will debut on Netflix in 2015 after Daredevil, which will be released in May. Daredevil stars Charlie Cox as the titular superhero along with Vincent D'Onofrio.

"Krysten Ritter has the type of range, spanning the comic to the tragic, that makes for the stuff of the best Marvel heroes," said Marvel’s head of Television Jeph Loeb. "As Jessica Jones, Krysten will bring one of the most beloved new characters of the past decade to life in a way we know will delight her longtime fans and introduce her to many more."

Ritter is best known for her roles on Breaking Bad and the short-lived Don’t Trust the B---- in Apt. 23.

Jessica Jones and Daredevil are part of Marvel’s deal with Netflix to develop four live-action series based on the characters Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist that will roll out over the next three years. They will culminate with a Defenders miniseries that will unite the four.

Next month, Marvel’s Agent Carter will premiere on ABC in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s time slot, with Hayley Atwell reprising her role from the Captain America films.