Miguel Fernandez Named WFOR-WBFS Miami VP/News Director

Miguel Fernandez has been named VP and news director at WFOR-WBFS Miami, along with the CBS News Miami streaming channel and CBSNewsMiami. He has been assistant news director at Univision station WLTV Miami since 2019. He starts October 24.

“Since joining CBS Miami two months ago, one of my top priorities has been recruiting a news director who, ideally, possesses a deep understanding of South Florida, has a passion for addressing the issues of greatest importance to everyone across our communities, and is someone who will earn the respect of his or her colleagues,” said Kim Voet, WFOR-WBFS president and general manager. “I am thoroughly impressed by Miguel’s experience in this market and look forward to welcoming him back to CBS Miami as the leader of our news department.”

The duopoly is known as CBS Miami. Kerri Cavanaugh stepped down as news director in August.

Born in Miami and raised in nearby Hialeah, Fernandez has spent his entire 29-year career in South Florida. Before his time at WLTV, he spent 22 years with CBS Miami; first as a producer, and then as an executive producer.

“I am deeply honored to have this opportunity to return to CBS Miami,” Fernandez said. “It will be wonderful to reunite with my many longtime colleagues and also work alongside the members of our team who have come on board while I have been across the street. I am especially excited to be able to work for and learn from Kim Voet, who has long had a tremendous reputation in our industry.”

Fernandez began his news career as a writer at WSVN Miami before his time at the CBS-owned stations.

“As someone who has had the pleasure of knowing Miguel for many years, working with him during my time as the news director at WFOR (2007-2010) and watching with pride as he has gained leadership experience in recent years, I am looking forward to his return to CBS Miami,” said Adrienne Roark, president of content development and integration at CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “His lifelong experience in the market will be a considerable asset as we continue our mission to be of service to our viewers in South Florida.”