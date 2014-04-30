Mier y Terán Named Executive VP of Univision Television Group

Alberto Mier y Terán, senior VP and general manager of KMEX-KFTR Los Angeles, has been promoted to executive VP of Univision Television Group (UTG). He will continue to run the Univision stations in Los Angeles and will report to Kevin Cuddihy, president of UTG.

Mier y Terán has spent the last decade at Univision.

“Alberto has done a tremendous job as the general manager of KMEX, the number one television station in the country regardless of language,” said Cuddihy. “He has proved to be a great leader of his team as well as consistently delivering his plans. Since his arrival at UTG four years ago, he has played an integral role in the success of the entire organization.”

Prior to his role in Los Angeles, Mier y Terán was VP and general manager at WGBO and WXFT, a Univision-UniMás duopoly in Chicago. Previously, he was VP and general manager at Entravision-owned KBNT-KDTF San Diego, also a Univision-UniMás combo.