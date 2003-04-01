Midseason shows debut with mixed results
The broadcast networks have premiered several scripted and unscripted shows
in the past week as they switch their prime time schedules around to try to put
together their strongest line-ups possible leading into May sweeps.
So far, the most successful of the premieres has been Fox's Wanda at
Large, which premiered last Wednesday night to the network's biggest
audience for a comedy launch in three years.
Wanda scored a 6.4/15 in adults 18 through 49, improving significantly on
the average of the regular time period occupant, Cedric the Entertainer,
which had been averaging a 4.1/10 in the demo.
Wanda also benefited from its American Idol lead-in, an 8.7
rating/21 share average in adults 18 through 49 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
NBC's latest reality program, The Search for the Most Talented Kid in America, was also
arguably a success, winning the 8 p.m. hour last Friday in adults 18 through 49
with a 3.5/11.
That's an improvement in the demo over either of the previous time-period
occupants, Providence and Mister Sterling.
Providence had been averaging a 3.0/10 and Mister Sterling
a 2.6/8.
ABC's Regular Joe launched Friday at 9:30 p.m., scoring a 2.1/6 in
adults 18 through 49 for last in the time period.
Season-to-date, ABC has been averaging a 2.5/7 in the slot with canceled
drama That Was Then, The Drew Carey Show, Whose Line Is
It Anyway? and America's Funniest Home Videos.
Black Sash, The WB Television Network's karate drama, performed about on par with previous
time-period occupant Angel, with a 3.4/5 in households in weighted
metered markets.
That number dropped off from an original episode of Charmed, which
scored a 4.7/7 in households. (Demographic information wasn't available from
Nielsen Media Research at press time on The WB's Sunday-night performance.)
Fox's The Pitts held on to 81 percent of its Malcolm in the
Middle lead-in, with a 3.8/8 vs. Malcolm's 4.7/11.
The Pitts also did better than Andy Richter Controls the Universe,
a critically acclaimed sitcom that never made much splash in the ratings.
The last of this round of midseason launches airs Tuesday night, when ABC
premieres Lost at Home at 9:30 p.m., following back-to-back episodes of
According to Jim.
