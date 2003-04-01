Midseason shows debut with mixed results

The broadcast networks have premiered several scripted and unscripted shows

in the past week as they switch their prime time schedules around to try to put

together their strongest line-ups possible leading into May sweeps.

So far, the most successful of the premieres has been Fox's Wanda at

Large, which premiered last Wednesday night to the network's biggest

audience for a comedy launch in three years.

Wanda scored a 6.4/15 in adults 18 through 49, improving significantly on

the average of the regular time period occupant, Cedric the Entertainer,

which had been averaging a 4.1/10 in the demo.

Wanda also benefited from its American Idol lead-in, an 8.7

rating/21 share average in adults 18 through 49 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

NBC's latest reality program, The Search for the Most Talented Kid in America, was also

arguably a success, winning the 8 p.m. hour last Friday in adults 18 through 49

with a 3.5/11.

That's an improvement in the demo over either of the previous time-period

occupants, Providence and Mister Sterling.

Providence had been averaging a 3.0/10 and Mister Sterling

a 2.6/8.

ABC's Regular Joe launched Friday at 9:30 p.m., scoring a 2.1/6 in

adults 18 through 49 for last in the time period.

Season-to-date, ABC has been averaging a 2.5/7 in the slot with canceled

drama That Was Then, The Drew Carey Show, Whose Line Is

It Anyway? and America's Funniest Home Videos.

Black Sash, The WB Television Network's karate drama, performed about on par with previous

time-period occupant Angel, with a 3.4/5 in households in weighted

metered markets.

That number dropped off from an original episode of Charmed, which

scored a 4.7/7 in households. (Demographic information wasn't available from

Nielsen Media Research at press time on The WB's Sunday-night performance.)

Fox's The Pitts held on to 81 percent of its Malcolm in the

Middle lead-in, with a 3.8/8 vs. Malcolm's 4.7/11.

The Pitts also did better than Andy Richter Controls the Universe,

a critically acclaimed sitcom that never made much splash in the ratings.

The last of this round of midseason launches airs Tuesday night, when ABC

premieres Lost at Home at 9:30 p.m., following back-to-back episodes of

According to Jim.