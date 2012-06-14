Middleton Named WYMT GM

Neil Middleton, news director at WYMT in Hazard, Ky., has been named general manager, succeeding Ernestine Cornett, who retired recently. WYMT newsroom veteran Steve Hensley has been promoted to news director.

Gray Television's WYMT and WKYT Lexington are sister stations and CBS affiliates.

"Neil's passion and commitment to serving WYMT viewers and advertisers makes him the perfect choice to be the next leader of WYMT," said Wayne Martin, regional vice president at Gray.

Hensley will continue anchoring the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. news broadcasts, but will be leaving the 11 p.m. broadcast later this year. He was also assistant news director prior to his promotion.