Middle East turmoil dominates TV news
By Staff
Associated Press Television News caught the image of the car carrying three Israeli soldiers who took a wrong turn into Ramallah. A mob killed two of the soldiers later; the third was found dead in the car.
Separately, CNN put a hold on some of the early images of the victims of the apparent suicide attack on the destroyer USS Cole, after the Pentagon asked the network for time to notify victims' relatives before they saw TV coverage.
