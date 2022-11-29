Midco Launches New Wi-Fi Using Plume HomePass Technology

Midco, which offer high-speed internet to 480,0000 homes, said it is introducing Midco Wi-Fi, using Plume’s HomePass technology.

The cloud-based, open-source technology delivers faster, smarter and more reliable Wi-Fi service throughout the home, the companies said.

“Our goal has been to bring the industry’s best-managed Wi-Fi solution to our customers,” said Tom McAdaragh, Midco president & COO. “As customers continue to demand higher speeds and the number of connected devices grows, home networks demand a flexible, adaptive Wi-Fi solution. Midco Wi-Fi is just that. It’s your home Wi-Fi network, designed to keep you connected and put the power in your hands.”

Midco services customers in Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Midco Wi-Fi leverages an advanced Saas Experience Platform that includes OpenSync smart home framework in conjunction with Plume’s recently updated HomePass mobile app.

“Plume is extremely proud to help Midco deliver an unparalleled internet experience by laying the foundation of fast, reliable, secure, and adaptive whole-home Wi-Fi, and layering highly personalized user and guest controls, AI-driven cybersecurity, and more on top,” said Erdem Mustafa, VP, sales, at Plume. “In partnership with Plume, Midco has introduced a market-leading solution that, through the trifecta of cloud, AI, and open-source, will keep pace with the ever-changing needs of the modern consumer.”

By 2025, Midco expects to deploy 10G broadband while expanding its fiber network to rural areas. The company also delivers TV services including the Midco Sports regional sports network, phone, data center and advertising services, plus wholesale networking solutions. ■