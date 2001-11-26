Mid-America Cable show rescheduled

The Mid-America Cable show is back on again.

Initially cancelled after the Sept. 11 attacks, the

show's organizers decided not to "give in to terrorists," and have reassembled

the program for Dec. 4-6 at the Hyatt Regency Crown Center in Kansas City.

'Fortunately, we were able to re-book the convention center and nearly all our speakers,' says Mid-America's Rob Marshall.

The speakers include Court TV Chairman Henry

Schleiff and Managing Editor Fred Graham.

Mid-America represents cable operators in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

- John Eggerton