Microsoft TV laughs
Comedy Central has signed a deal with Microsoft TV to create and develop interactive programming with Microsoft TV's Content Developer Program. This is Comedy Central's second recent announcement regarding enhanced TV; the network is working with PacketVideo to offer streaming video and original content to wireless customers. Comedy Central will also participate in Microsoft TV's Content Builder Initiative, which allows direct applications development and testing of enhanced TV entertainment on the Motorola DCT-5000 set-top box.
