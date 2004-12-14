Microsoft Teams Up with Discovery

On the heels of announcing a one-year partnership with PepsiCo Inc., Discovery Communications Inc. has struck an ad-sales partnership with Microsoft Corp. for several of its documentary-related ventures.

Microsoft will sponsor Discovery’s third annual documentary festival, Silverdocs, as well as Discovery Channel’s strand of documentary films, Discovery Docs and the Discovery Times Screening Room, on the Discovery Times Channel.

The Discovery Channel and the Discovery Times Channel will air Microsoft-sponsored vignettes to promote Silverdocs, a documentary film festival created by the Discovery Channel and the American Film Institute that will be held June 14-19, 2005.

Microsoft will also serve as a corporate sponsor for Discovery Docs and the Discovery Times Screening Room, a weekly series of films with limited commercial interruption on Discovery Times.

As part of the partnership, Microsoft will sponsor interactive media elements on Discovery.com. Streaming video featuring Microsoft will run during the Screening Room programming and the film festival.

Last Monday, Discovery announced a multi-million dollar media partnership with PepsiCo to promote the beverage-maker’s “Smart Spot” campaign, which promotes its “healthier” products.

Microsoft has been mending fences in Washington and with content providers as it makes a play for supplying key software for video and voice delivery in the burgeoning broadband market.