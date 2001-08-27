Microsoft scales back Xbox intro

Microsoft Corp. is back-pedaling on the rollout of its Xbox game console, postponing worldwide introduction of the advanced game player until next year - after its U.S. debut.

AP reports Hirohisa Ohura, managing director of Microsoft's Japan unit, said the software behemoth wants to focus on its XBox efforts in the U.S., where the machine is set to hit stores Nov. 8 at $299. Microsoft is delaying until next year the sale of its Xbox game console in Europe and Japan - the home turf of powerful rivals Sony Corp. and Nintendo Co. - from the initial plan for a worldwide launch in the fall.

The move follows speculation that Xbox has run into technical problems. Earlier this month, analysts at Thomas Weisel Partners reported the motherboard, the main computer part of the Xbox being designed by Intel Corp., has a design flaw.

Microsoft denied the report and said it was on time to ship 600,000 to 800,000 machines for November in the United States.

Microsoft has touted the Xbox's built-in hard disk, aimed at producing better graphics and more sophisticated games, and eventually enabling interactive TV functions.