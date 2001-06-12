Microsoft putting software in Pace boxes

Microsoft TV software may not make it into AT&T set-tops anytime soon, but it will be loaded into Pace Micro Technology digital set-tops later this year.

UK-based Pace plans to deploy digital set-top boxes equipped with Microsoft's interactive TV software with TV Cabo in Portugal, following a memo of understanding the two companies signed last year. Deployments are slated to begin during the second half of 2001.

Microsoft and Pace have a development and licensing deal underpinning their technology alliance. - Richard Tedesco