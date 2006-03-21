Microsoft Nets European IPTV Deal

Microsoft will provide its Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) software to German telecom operator Deutsche Telekom Group for a new IPTV service that Deutsche Telekom plans to launch in mid 2006 in 10 major German cities, including Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne and Munich.

The IPTV service will be provided through an upgraded VDSL (very-high-bit-rate Digital Subscriber Line)network that will be capable of speeds up to 50 megabits per second, says Deutsche Telekom, and will provide a mix of live and on-demand programming, personal-video-recorder functionality, and other interactive applications.

The deal is the biggest European sale of the Microsoft TV IPTV Edition software platform, and Microsoft’s second-biggest IPTV sale worldwide, behind its contract with telco AT&T in the U.S.